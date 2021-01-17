UrduPoint.com
ASP Salman Ayaz Shaheed Remembered

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 08:20 PM

ASP Salman Ayaz Shaheed remembered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Police observed the death anniversary of ASP Salman Ayaz Shaheed in line of duty here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, senior police officers of Rawalpindi Police laid a wreath at the grave in Swabi District and prayed for the departed soul.

He was posted as SDPO and Saddar Circle Rawalpindi. In order to arrest the accused, the police conducted a raid in Kohala Khurd area of Saddar Bironi.

During the raid, the accused started firing indiscriminately.

As a result, the brave officer got injured and succumbed to his injuries.

He was awarded Sitara-e-Shujaat for setting an example of bravery.

City Police Officer CPO Mohammad Ahsan Younis said that Rawalpindi police is a leaden wall against terrorists and criminal elements to protect the lives and property of the citizens. Therefore, the police officers who sacrificed their lives will always be remembered.

