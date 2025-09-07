Open Menu

ASP Sheherbano Naqvi Selected For Asia Society’s Asia 21 Fellowship

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ASP Sheherbano Naqvi selected for Asia Society’s Asia 21 Fellowship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) ASP Sheherbano Naqvi has become the first woman police officer in Pakistan’s history to be selected for the prestigious Asia 21 Next Generation Fellowship, Class of 2025, awarded by the Asia Society.

She will represent Pakistan among 30 distinguished individuals from 27 countries who have been chosen this year for their outstanding leadership and service.

Punjab Police spokesperson said the fellowship recognizes ASP Sheherbano Naqvi’s remarkable contributions in protecting vulnerable segments of society and driving positive change within the police system. The Asia 21 Next Generation Summit will be held from December 5 to 7 in Manila, Philippines, where fellows will present practical proposals to address societal challenges in their respective countries.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated ASP Sheherbano Naqvi, terming the achievement a matter of great pride for Pakistan and Punjab Police. He said the global recognition of Punjab Police officers reflects the service’s growing credibility and emphasized that officers like her will play a crucial role in shaping the future leadership of the police force.

The Punjab Police spokesperson added that the Asia Society is a leading international organization that annually selects emerging leaders from across the region who demonstrate progress, vision, and commitment to community protection aligned with modern global standards.

