ASP Sukkur Holds Open Door Policy To Address Public Concerns
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The newly appointed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sukkur, Muhammad Usman Khan has initiated an outreach program through social media to address citizens' concerns.
With a focus on enhancing public safety and expediting complaint resolution, the ASP city, on Wednesday emphasized that his office doors are open to residents.
This proactive approach to engaging with the community has been positively received, as citizens are encouraged to discuss security issues and seek assistance for various concerns, including justice and safety.
Urban circles have expressed satisfaction with Khan's commitment to addressing citizen needs.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Clean Punjab drive: MWMC disposes off 5000 tons waste2 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif assumes charge as Minister for Defence, Defence Production2 minutes ago
-
ACS reviews progress on KPEC2 minutes ago
-
AC Tank inspects fuel agencies3 minutes ago
-
Seminar on rural development partnership held at Sargodha University12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two female drug smugglers12 minutes ago
-
RPO gives away certificates to 11 policemen13 minutes ago
-
Delegation from Lahore University Media Studies visits PSCA22 minutes ago
-
PTI spokespersons receiving instructions from jail to harm Pakistan: Tarar32 minutes ago
-
HCCI sets March 31 as deadline for membership renewal32 minutes ago
-
Mushaal inaugurates Maari Petroleum Iftar table at PIMS32 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs meeting on vegetables' supply chain32 minutes ago