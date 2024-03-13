Open Menu

ASP Sukkur Holds Open Door Policy To Address Public Concerns

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The newly appointed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sukkur, Muhammad Usman Khan has initiated an outreach program through social media to address citizens' concerns.

With a focus on enhancing public safety and expediting complaint resolution, the ASP city, on Wednesday emphasized that his office doors are open to residents.

This proactive approach to engaging with the community has been positively received, as citizens are encouraged to discuss security issues and seek assistance for various concerns, including justice and safety.

Urban circles have expressed satisfaction with Khan's commitment to addressing citizen needs.

