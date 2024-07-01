ASP Sukkur visits imambargahs, reviewed security arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) ASP Sukkur city, Muhammad Usman Khan on Monday paid a visit to various Imambargah of the Sukkur and Rohri city and reviewed security arrangements made by police to protect the participants of Majalis and processions to be taken out during Moharam Ul Haram. ASP Sukkur city inspected security arrangements of the Imam bargahs by the following directives of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur Pir Muhammad Shah.

ASP Usman Khan reviewed the security measures and held meetings with the administrators of the Imambargahs who thanked the senior police officer for ensuring elaborate security measures. He also checked security arrangements on the routes of processions. During the visit, he also met the policemen posted on duty and told the policemen about their duties.

Meanwhile, Sukkur Police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) also conducted a joint search and combing operation at various places, and a joint flag march was also held across the city.

The purpose of the search and combing operation is to bring the criminals and suspicious persons under the law.

While the purpose of the flag march is to make all citizens feel safe and secure and the process of checking information is going on.

The local Police has deployed more police personnel at various places including entrance and exit routes of Sukkur city.

Various suspicious vehicles and suspects are being checked by the local Police and CTD through search app devices.

Criminal record of every suspect is being checked on the spot through search app devices.

All DSPs and SHOs including 15 personnel are also on patrol.

According to the orders issued by DIG Sukkur, in view of Muharram, the security arrangements have been tightened across the division.