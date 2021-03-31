UrduPoint.com
ASP, Two DSPs Transferred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:34 PM

ASP, two DSPs transferred

The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region, Dr. Jamil Ahmed on Wednesday ordered transfer and posting of one ASP and two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region, Dr. Jamil Ahmed on Wednesday ordered transfer and posting of one ASP and two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) with immediate effect.

According to office order, Aleena Rajpar, ASP presently posted as SDPO Thata, was transferred and posted as SDPO City Hyderabad against an existing vacancy with immediate effect and until further orders.

Khan Muhammad Khoso, DSP presently posted as SDPO Saeedabad, was transferred and posted as SDPO Kati, district Sajawal against an existing vacancy.

Atta Muhammad Dshri, DSP presently posted as SDPO Shahdadpur district Sanghar was transferred and posted as SDPO Saeedabad district Matiari vice Khan Muhammad Khoso transferred.

More Stories From Pakistan

