ASP visits churches to review security

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) Abbottabad Faiza Tanveer Monday visited churches and reviewed the security measures.

During the visit Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt Police Station and City Police Station also accompanied the ASP.

Faiza Tanveer met the policemen who have been deployed to various churches for security and gave them instructions for better security.

While talking to the church's administration she said that KP police were committed to providing foolproof security to the minorities and in this regard, we have specially deployed a police force at the religious places.

She further said the police were periodically reviewing the security of churches in Abbottabad. The Christian community thanked the ASP for their cooperation and provision of security to churches.