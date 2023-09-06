ASP visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Chehlum

(@FahadShabbir)

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) City Larkana Atiqur Rahman Mekan on Wednesday paid a visit to various Imambargah of the city and reviewed security arrangements of Majalis and processions to be taken out during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions on September 7

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) City Larkana Atiqur Rahman Mekan on Wednesday paid a visit to various Imambargah of the city and reviewed security arrangements of Majalis and processions to be taken out during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions on September 7.

ASP Larkana City inspected security arrangements following the orders of SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan.

ASP City Larkana Atiqur Rahman Mekan reviewed the security measures and held meetings with the administrators of the Imambargahs who thanked the senior police officer for ensuring elaborate security measures.

He also checked security arrangements on the routes of processions.

During the visit, ASP City Larkana met the policemen posted on duty and told the policemen about their duties.

Meanwhile, Larkana Police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Larkana conducted a joint search and combing operation at various places, and a joint flag march was also held across the city.

The purpose of the search and combing operation is to bring the criminals and suspicious persons under the law.

Larkana Police has deployed more police personnel at various places and highways including entrance and exit routes of Larkana city.

Various suspicious vehicles and suspects are being checked by Larkana Police and CTD through search app devices. Criminal record of every suspect is being checked on the spot through search app devices.

All DSPs and SHOs including 15 personnel are also on patrol.

According to the orders issued by SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan Khan, in view of Chehlum the security arrangements have been tightened across the Larkana district.

Similarly, the Assistant Commissioner Larkana Shahida Parveen also visited the main Imambargahs and procession routes to review the arrangements for the congregations and processions on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(A.S).