ASP Visits RSO To Discuss Sports Promotion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 05:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Assistant Superintendent Police ( ASP) Headquarters, Baidar Bakht on Thursday visited the Regional Sports Office (RSO) and Kohat Sports Complex to discuss promotion sports in the region.
On this occasion, he met with Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Anwar Kamal Barki, in which detailed discussions were held on the promotion of sports in the area, attracting youth towards healthy activities, and future joint projects.
During the visit, ASP Baidar Bakht inspected various departments of the sports complex and expressed satisfaction with the existing facilities and hoped that such institutions could play an important role in attracting the young generation towards positive activities.
RSO Anwar Kamal Barki informed about the ongoing projects and future strategies regarding the promotion of sports and stressed the need for better cooperation between the police and the sports department.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-breaking season, welcoming 400,000 ..
DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor
Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation
Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme
ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Made-in-UAE products
33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..
Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons
Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..
Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025
Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM terms coward attack on school bus in Khuzdar, as shocking example of India-backed terrorism1 minute ago
-
Senate offers Fateha for Khuzdar martyrs1 minute ago
-
ASP visits RSO to discuss sports promotion1 minute ago
-
Jinnah Square Underpass Completed in 35 Days, to Inaugurate on Friday11 minutes ago
-
In solidarity with Khuzdar incident victims; CM orders to organize candlelight vigils in schools, c ..11 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on polio vaccination drive arrangements21 minutes ago
-
Couple booked for retracting assault allegations21 minutes ago
-
LUH Director vows to improve patient care and facilities21 minutes ago
-
Three-day youth empowerment summit to begin in Hyderabad on May 2321 minutes ago
-
Excise officer chair weekly review meeting21 minutes ago
-
SC rejects pleas to postpone Reserved Seats hearing, approves Live Streaming21 minutes ago
-
39 Rawalpindi cops promoted21 minutes ago