ASP visits RSO to discuss sports promotion

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Assistant Superintendent Police ( ASP) Headquarters, Baidar Bakht on Thursday visited the Regional Sports Office (RSO) and Kohat Sports Complex to discuss promotion sports in the region.

On this occasion, he met with Regional Sports Officer (RSO) Anwar Kamal Barki, in which detailed discussions were held on the promotion of sports in the area, attracting youth towards healthy activities, and future joint projects.

During the visit, ASP Baidar Bakht inspected various departments of the sports complex and expressed satisfaction with the existing facilities and hoped that such institutions could play an important role in attracting the young generation towards positive activities.

RSO Anwar Kamal Barki informed about the ongoing projects and future strategies regarding the promotion of sports and stressed the need for better cooperation between the police and the sports department.

