Asphalt Plants Sealed For Violating EPA Standards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) In pursuance of the directions of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and district administration on Tuesday conducted a detailed inspection of the asphalt plants operating in the district.

On the special directives of the Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud, Additional Assistant Commissioner-III along with the Deputy Director of the EPA conducted a detailed inspection.

and found that several plants were not complying with the prescribed environmental standards and EPA protocols.

The inspection team sealed the non-compliant plants on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat said that no negligence would be tolerated in matters related to public health and environmental safety.

He stressed that all industrial units must strictly adhere to the environmental protection laws; otherwise, strict legal action will be taken.

The DC further directed the EPA and relevant officials to continue regular inspections to ensure compliance and safeguard citizens from harmful emissions and pollution.

The district administration also appealed to all the stakeholders and industrial operators to cooperate with the authorities and adopt environmental friendly practices in line with the government policies.

