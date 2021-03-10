UrduPoint.com
Aspirants Attending Urs Of Khawaja Sabir Asked To Submit Applications By March 25

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ):The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has sought applications for attending the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir (RA) scheduled to be held from October 14 to 21 at Kalyar Sharif, India.

According to an official of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the interested applicants can submit their applications for participating in the Urs by March 25.

The applicants are required to submit a non-refundable bank draft of Rs 1,000 along with the application.

Only 200 Pakistani pilgrims are allowed to attend the Urs and in case the number of applicants exceeds the required quota, the lucky participants would be selected on April 30, 2021 through balloting.

Further details could be obtained by clicking www.hajjinfo.org and facebook page of the ministry.

The departure of pilgrims is linked with the Covid-19 situation in both Pakistan and India. Applications on old form would not be entertained.

