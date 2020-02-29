Aspirants intend to attend Mujaddid Alif Sani (RA) Urs to submit applications by March 20

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the aspirants of attending the Urs of Hazrat Mujaddid Alif Sani (RA) to submit their applications for participation by March 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the aspirants of attending the Urs of Hazrat Mujaddid Alif Sani (RA) to submit their applications for participation by March 20.

A non refundable online fee of Rs 1,000 is also required with the application, said an official.

The fee can be deposited online in the account of the Ministry of Religious Affairs online in AC no 3035053332, National Bank of Pakistan, Main Branch Civic Centre (0341) Islamabad. The original payment receipt must be attached with the application, photocopy is not acceptable.

The Urs celebrations will be held from October 08 to 15 in Sirhind Sharif India.

According to the ministry sources, 200 Pakistani pilgrims will attend the Urs and if the number of applications is exceeded the quota, lucky draw would be held on April 17 to choose the names of the successful peoples.

The application forms can be downloaded from the website of the ministry www.

hajjinfo.org or www.mora.gov.pk. The applications must reach to the ministry by March 20 as security clearance needs at least two months.

The each successful applicant is informed through intimation letter after 20-25 days of the balloting. The successful applicants are required to submit essential expenditures and other travel documents immediately after receiving the intimation letters.

Original passport and traveling documents are required to be submitted three months prior to departure. Indian embassy does not accept the passports for stamping visa whose expiry date is less than eight months from the Urs. Such applicants must renew their passports at the earliest to avoid rejection of visa.

Indian embassy accepts visa applications online www.India.org.pk.

The applicants should fill the forms online and send it to the ministry after filling it online.