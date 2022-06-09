UrduPoint.com

Aspiring Young Filmmaker Planning To Groom Young Talent's Film Producing Skills

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Aspiring young filmmaker planning to groom young talent's film producing skills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Huzaifa Ahmed, the winner of National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) on Thursday, vowed grooming country's young talent's film-making skills to enable them to meet modern day challenges, after completing one year diploma in film-making from Australia.

Talking to APP, Huzaifa, a student of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto University (SZABIST) Karachi, was one among those, who won the NASFF contest from out of a total of over 1,100 entries received from 72 different educational institutions across the country. He said, he would establish a production house after returning to country for imparting his knowledge among the talented film-making youth. The grand finale of the event was held on June 26, 2021. The top 15 high achievers of NASFF-21, including Huzaifa, were awarded 1-year film-making diploma from New York Film academy (NYFA), Australia.

The story of his award winning 12 minutes long movie "Kaptaan" (Philanthropy in Pakistan) showcases untiring struggle, commitment and belief in quest of a challenging vision, the theme encompasses extensive efforts that go into the workings of a philanthropic organization/individuals/ communities and the positive impact these activities have on the society as a whole.

The film's story revolves around the famous Pakistani cricketer turned politician, whose life suffered a major setback once his mother was diagnosed with life threatening disease of Cancer. He eventually lost his mother and promised to address the problem of limited medical facilities/treatment of Cancer in the country, by building a cancer hospital in Pakistan to serve his countrymen. His vision was to offer free of cost services to all those who cannot afford expensive treatment through Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) had sought online registration for NASFF.

NASFF was created to tap the talent and creativity of Pakistani youth, who choose film and tv production and mass media communication as their professional careers. The festival was meant to proffer a chance to such talented youth to produce high quality short films projecting the real image of Pakistan.

