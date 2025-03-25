ASPs Delegation Meets Home Secretary, Discuss Forensic Advancements
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A delegation of under-training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) met Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal to discuss modern forensic advancements and administrative reforms in the province.
Currently, 17 under-training ASPs are undergoing specialized training at the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA). During the meeting, Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal emphasized the government’s commitment to modernizing forensic science under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He added the Punjab Forensic Science Agency is being upgraded to meet modern requirements and will no longer function merely as a referral lab but will adopt a proactive role in crime investigation and justice delivery. He further highlighted that the establishment of new forensic laboratories in Pothohar and Multan will enhance the department’s capacity, enabling more efficient crime detection and analysis.
The home secretary briefed the officers on key reforms undertaken by the Punjab Home Department over the past year. He noted that the department has updated 100-year-old laws to bring them in line with contemporary governance needs. Additionally, significant reforms have been introduced in the prison system, benefiting inmates, their families, and society as a whole.
During the session, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal provided professional guidance to the young officers, advising them to focus on their work with dedication from the very beginning of their careers. He encouraged them to work with commitment and passion, stressing that their efforts would play a crucial role in resolving public issues and strengthening law enforcement.
Later, the home secretary presented commemorative shields to the under-training officers. Special Secretary Home Fazal-ur-Rehman and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.
