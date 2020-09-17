UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASPs Delegation Visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority Offices

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:27 PM

ASPs delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority offices

A delegation of assistant superintendents of police (ASPs), trained by the National Police Academy, visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority offices, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :A delegation of assistant superintendents of police (ASPs), trained by the National Police academy, visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority offices, here on Thursday.

Forty officers of the 46th Specialised Training Programme delegation was briefed by PSCA Managing Director Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Rao Sardar Ali Khan while Chief Operating Officer (COO) Muhammad Kamran Khan was also present.

We are transforming police into an agile, tech-savvy, fully equipped, motivated, and modern law-enforcement cum response unit, said an excited Managing Director (MD) of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority while addressing the under-training officers.

The delegation was taken to various sections of the Integrated Command, Control and Communication (IC3) namely, Operations Monitoring Centre, Emergency Call Center, Dispatch Control Center, and Media Monitoring Center.

The project was lauded by young ASPs.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Young Media

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in new picture

25 minutes ago

Sharjah’s EPAA centres welcomes 57,000 visitors ..

44 minutes ago

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahor ..

53 minutes ago

BRT service to resume after clearance by Chinese e ..

2 minutes ago

India's Singh Tells Parliament China Illegally Occ ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil's Police Summon Bolsonaro's Sons to Testify ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.