ASPs delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority offices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :A delegation of assistant superintendents of police (ASPs), trained by the National Police academy, visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority offices, here on Thursday.

Forty officers of the 46th Specialised Training Programme delegation was briefed by PSCA Managing Director Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Rao Sardar Ali Khan while Chief Operating Officer (COO) Muhammad Kamran Khan was also present.

We are transforming police into an agile, tech-savvy, fully equipped, motivated, and modern law-enforcement cum response unit, said an excited Managing Director (MD) of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority while addressing the under-training officers.

The delegation was taken to various sections of the Integrated Command, Control and Communication (IC3) namely, Operations Monitoring Centre, Emergency Call Center, Dispatch Control Center, and Media Monitoring Center.

The project was lauded by young ASPs.