ASPs Directed To Remain Alert On Occasion Of Eid-ul-Azha
Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2024 | 08:30 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range Perviaz Ahmed Chandio has issued directives to ASP Range Police to remain alert on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
According to a handout issued by the District Information office here Sunday, the DIG has issued strict orders to all ASPs , DSPs and SHOs to ensure strict security arrangements and deployment of Police personnel to protect life and property of people.
He directed all SDPs and SHOs to personally visit different areas to monitor security arrangements particularly on Eid-ul-Azha Namaz congregation places besides ensuring patrolling and snap checking. He also directed to accelerate patrolling on National Highway and Mehran Highway so that people going to their respective destinations could reach safely.
