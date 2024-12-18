(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Dec, 2024) The mother of Raja Aamir Shehzad Nawabi, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mirpur-AJK has died after a prolonged illness.

She was laid to rest in a local graveyard.

Thousands of mourners from all walks of life including from AJK Police service, social and political circles, lawyers, journalists, employees of private and public sector organizations, senior civil and military officials, relatives and business community members from various parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) offered the funeral prayers.

