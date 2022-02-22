UrduPoint.com

ASPSCA, PRC-Sindh, SBSA Organises A Two-day Field Training Camp For Female Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 08:48 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association (ASPSCA), in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh and Sindh Boy Scouts Association (SBSA), organised a two-day field training camp for female students here at Gulistan Scouts Ground.

Over 550 female students from across the province took part. The theme was, "Sanf-e-Nazuk se Sanf-e-Ahaan Tak".

According to a press release issued after the closing ceremony of the camp on Tuesday, the main purpose of the camp was to give confidence and encouragement to the female students to live in difficult conditions such as in any emergency or disaster and transform them from delicate to strong.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon was the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony.

He appreciated the management of ASPSCA, Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh and SBSA for organizing the camp for female students. "I salute to the parents of these students who allowed their children and encouraged them to participant in this camp", said Commissioner Karachi.

Syed Haider Ali, Chairman All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association, thanked all the partners who helped make the camp a success. He also expressed his gratitude to Commissioner Karachi and other guests for attending the closing ceremony.

Syed Haider Ali also appreciated the tremendous efforts of Muhammad Saleem, Chief Organizer of the camp and Vice Chairman of ASPSCA.

Kanwar Waseem, Provincial Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh said that the Red Crescent conducted training sessions for the participants on camp management and rules, first aid, emergency response, climate change and fire safety. In addition, the Red Crescent organized sessions on youth and volunteers and recruited hundreds of volunteers. Kanwar Waseem said a 24-hour first aid post was also set up to deal with any emergency.

Syed Akhtar Meer, Provincial Secretary, Sindh Boy Scouts Association, also lauded all the female campers for their enthusiasm and interest in every activity in the camp. "The doors of the Scout Association are always open to the youth of our society," he said.

All the guests and campers also planted 75 saplings as part of Pakistan's 75th anniversary celebrations. Later, teachers, school managements, organizers, volunteers, company commanders and camp management officers were awarded certificates and shields for rendering commendable services in camp.

