ASRB Accorded Approval To Award 26 Ph.D, 46 M.Phil Degrees To University Scholars

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 07:53 PM

The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Sindh Jamshoro in its 145th meeting has accorded approval to award 26 Ph.D and 46 M.Phil degrees to scholars of the university.

According to the university spokesman, the 145th meeting of ASRB was held on Wednesday which presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon, Dr. Khalil ur Rehman Khambati, Dr. Khalida Faryal Almani, Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah, Dr Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Dr. Nizamuddin Channa, Dr. Sardar Shah, Dr. Abdul Sattar Almani and Dr. Saima Qayoum Memon.

