ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said the assailant, who killed Asad Khokhar's brother, had opened fire very close to the vehicle of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The personnel deputed on the CM's security, however, overpowered the attacker and arrested him, he said in a tweet.

Gill said he had talked to the Punjab chief minister, who quite fine and present at his residence.

It was unfortunate that the brother of Asad Khokhar was killed in the attack, he said.