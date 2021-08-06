UrduPoint.com

Assailant Opened Fire Very Close To Punjab CM's Vehicle: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 11:42 PM

Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's vehicle: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said the assailant, who killed Asad Khokhar's brother, had opened fire very close to the vehicle of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said the assailant, who killed Asad Khokhar's brother, had opened fire very close to the vehicle of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The personnel deputed on the CM's security, however, overpowered the attacker and arrested him, he said in a tweet.

Gill said he had talked to the Punjab chief minister, who quite fine and present at his residence.

It was unfortunate that the brother of Asad Khokhar was killed in the attack, he said.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Fine Vehicle Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Ro ..

Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Rockets Toward Israel

3 minutes ago
 Antibodies Produced by COVID-19 Remain Effective f ..

Antibodies Produced by COVID-19 Remain Effective for 7 Months - Study

3 minutes ago
 Wildfire Threatens Hometown of Olympic Games in Gr ..

Wildfire Threatens Hometown of Olympic Games in Greece - Civil Protection

3 minutes ago
 Top EU Diplomat Applauds Pause in Iraqi Flights to ..

Top EU Diplomat Applauds Pause in Iraqi Flights to Belarus Amid Migrant Surge

6 minutes ago
 Covid vax reduces organ transplant patients infect ..

Covid vax reduces organ transplant patients infection risk by 80%

6 minutes ago
 FM Qureshi calls for concerted int'l effort to fig ..

FM Qureshi calls for concerted int'l effort to fight COVID-19 pandemic

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.