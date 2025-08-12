Assailants Kill Man In Mardan
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A man was killed by unknown gunmen in Mardan district on Tuesday, police said.
In the Katlang tehsil of Mardan district, a firing incident resulted in the death of one person. The incident occurred in the Mayar area under the jurisdiction of Katlang police station.
According to the police, 45-year-old Niaz Ali Shah, a resident of Babuzo, was killed in the firing. The Rescue 1122 medical team immediately reached the scene and transferred the deceased's body to tehsil hospital at Katlang. The Katlang police have registered a case and begun an investigation.
APP/fam
