Assailants shot dead at police picket are suspects of F-9 Park incident: Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The two assailants, who had allegedly fired at a police checkpoint in Sector D-12 late Wednesday night and succumbed to their injuries on Thursday, were suspects in the F-9 Park rape case, the Islamabad Police said.

The police, in a series of tweets, claimed that the two gunmen riding on a motorcycle opened fire at the police checkpoint, but the personnel remained unhurt due to safety measures. However, the assailants were injured in retaliating fire and were taken to a hospital where they died.

The police said the attackers, who were later identified, were involved in the F-9 Park rape incident. Besides other serious crimes, one of the assailants was involved in a deadly mugging, it added.

Police also released video footage of the suspects passing by the F-9 park gate on a motorbike.