UrduPoint.com

Assassination Attempt On Imran Khan "alarming, Disgraceful": President

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan "alarming, disgraceful": President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday strongly condemned the "heinous assassination attempt" on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, calling it "alarming and disgraceful."

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday strongly condemned the "heinous assassination attempt" on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, calling it "alarming and disgraceful." On Twitter, the president thanked Allah Almighty that "brave" Imran Khan remained safe though injured with "few bullets" in his leg.

"The blatant day-time attack on Mr Imran Khan, ex-Prime Minister and Chairman of one of the largest political parties of Pakistan, is highly alarming, worrying and condemnable act," the president said in a statement issued by the President House.

"Heinous assassination attempt on the brave Imran Khan. I thank Allah that he is safe but injured with few bullets in his leg and hopefully non-critical," the president tweeted.

Also terming the attack "shocking, deceitful and cowardly", the president expressed the hope that the PTI chief was non-critical.

"This attack is shocking, alarming, disgraceful, deceitful & cowardly. May Allah give him health & to all those injured," President Alvi said and also sought immediate reports from the authorities concerned.

The president expressed the concern that such flagrant incidents would further aggravate the existing political polarization and would harm the country.

He conveyed condolence to the family of the deceased political worker who died during the incident. He also prayed for safety, security and health of the PTI chief as well as others injured.

He called upon the security agencies to provide foolproof security to Imran Khan, his party members, and participants of the long march who were exercising their constitutional and lawful right to take part in political activities to pursue their legitimate objectives.

The president further called upon the government to investigate this criminal act fairly and judiciously to bring the unscrupulous elements to justice and provide relief to those who have been affected by the ignoble criminal act.

"I also call upon the government to set in place a foolproof system for security and safety of the participants of the long march to enable them to pursue their constitutional right in full security", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Long March Twitter Died May Criminals Family All From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Bilawal strongly condemn at ..

Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Bilawal strongly condemn attack on Imran Khan

6 minutes ago
 IAEA Says Checks of Nuclear Facilities in Ukraine ..

IAEA Says Checks of Nuclear Facilities in Ukraine Reveal No Undeclared Activity

11 seconds ago
 Over Third of Germans Blame NATO for Ukrainian Con ..

Over Third of Germans Blame NATO for Ukrainian Conflict - Poll

12 seconds ago
 Asif Ali Zardari condemns firing on PTI chief

Asif Ali Zardari condemns firing on PTI chief

14 seconds ago
 AJK President invites American corporate sector to ..

AJK President invites American corporate sector to invest in AJK

17 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court seeks report from CS Punjab over ..

Lahore High Court seeks report from CS Punjab over encroachments in Nullah Lai

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.