Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: JIT starts preparation of interim challan

The sources say that the JIT has also decided to make leaks of Naveed, the main suspect in the case, as part of the interim challan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2022) The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Wednesday started working to prepare an interim challan in a case related to assassination attempt on former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.



The sources seeking anonymity said that the JIT readied a special report over video statements of Naveed, the main suspect in the case.

They said that the JIT decided to make that report on the leaks as part of the interim challan.

A local private tv also reported that "Naveed, the main suspect, responded to the JIT officials that he leaked the videos on the ordes of the senior".



"The evidence is clear about the role of three suspects in attack on Imran Khan," said the sources while quoting the JIT officials. They said that a high-rise building was also used for attack on Khan on the same day as an assailant was there on top of it.



Imran Khan and some other PTI leaders were fell injured after an assassination attempt was carried out on the party's top leadership near Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad in long march last year.

Some unknown assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, leaving six people injured and one person dead.