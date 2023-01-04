UrduPoint.com

Assassination Attempt On Imran Khan: JIT Starts Preparation Of Interim Challan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 04, 2023 | 05:04 PM

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: JIT starts preparation of interim challan

The sources say that the JIT has also decided to make leaks of Naveed, the main suspect in the case, as part of the interim challan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2022) The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Wednesday started working to prepare an interim challan in a case related to assassination attempt on former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.


The sources seeking anonymity said that the JIT readied a special report over video statements of Naveed, the main suspect in the case.
They said that the JIT decided to make that report on the leaks as part of the interim challan.
A local private tv also reported that "Naveed, the main suspect, responded to the JIT officials that he leaked the videos on the ordes of the senior".


"The evidence is clear about the role of three suspects in attack on Imran Khan," said the sources while quoting the JIT officials. They said that a high-rise building was also used for attack on Khan on the same day as an assailant was there on top of it.


Imran Khan and some other PTI leaders were fell injured after an assassination attempt was carried out on the party's top leadership near Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad in long march last year.
Some unknown assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, leaving six people injured and one person dead.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Imran Khan Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Long March Same Wazirabad TV Top

Recent Stories

UVAS holds national symposium on ‘Effects of Flo ..

UVAS holds national symposium on ‘Effects of Flood on Agriculture and Livestoc ..

8 minutes ago
 TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro proves itself as the best c ..

TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro proves itself as the best choice for Photographers

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches LHC against ECP's notice to ..

Imran Khan approaches LHC against ECP's notice to remove him as PTI Chairman

12 minutes ago
 Kubra Khan becomes top trend on Twitter

Kubra Khan becomes top trend on Twitter

30 minutes ago
 Ahsan calls for collaboration, coherence to bring ..

Ahsan calls for collaboration, coherence to bring Pakistan out of prevailing cri ..

42 minutes ago
 The coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of ..

The coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry(FPCCI) ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.