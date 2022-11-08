Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supreme Court

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Punjab Inspector General of Police has submitted the record before the top court in compliance of its previous orders in the case

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2022) The Punjab Inspector General of Police on Tuesday submitted record of the FIR registered in the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan during the long march.

The police submitted the record in compliance of the top court’s orders.

A day earlier, CJP Bandial had observed that the delay in FIRs means evidence is being lost, and the Supreme Court would ensure the smooth running of the criminal justice system.

The top judge had also observed that it was a judicial responsibility, even if the provincial government had a different position, the police should act according to the law.

The Supreme Court had directed the IGP to register the FIR and gave him 24 hours time to do, warning that that the suo motu notice would be taken in case of failure in this regard.

The case has been registered at the Wazirabad city police station under sections 302, 324 sections.

It merits mention here that PTI Chairman Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.