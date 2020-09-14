UrduPoint.com
Assassination Of PTI Leader Is Tragic Incident, Accused To Be Arrested Soon: DIG

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:37 PM

Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman visited Ghazi Haripur on murder scene of Deputy General Secretary PTI Hazara Division Malik Tahir Iqbal who was killed yesterday

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman visited Ghazi Haripur on murder scene of Deputy General Secretary PTI Hazara Division Malik Tahir Iqbal who was killed yesterday.

DIG Hazara Qazi Jameel was accompanied by DPO Haripur Syed Ashfaq Anwar, SP Investigation Haripur Syed Inayat Ali Shah, SP CTD Hazara Saeed Khan and other officers and officials of the investigation team.

In this regard, DIG Hazara said that the assassination of Malik Tahir Iqbal was a very tragic incident and those involved in the murder will not be pardoned under any circumstances and they will be arrested soon and punished according to the law.

Instructing DPO Haripur and other investigation team, DIG Hazara said that the investigation of the case should be carried out keeping in view all aspects and all the accused involved in the incident should be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice.

The technology should also be used to expand the scope of investigation, SDPO should conduct further search operations in all the area around the scene and interrogate the suspects and gather evidence from other people, he added.

DPO Haripur should continue the investigation of this case under its special supervision and keep me informed from time to time, DIG said.

