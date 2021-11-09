UrduPoint.com

Assassination Of Social Activist Echoes In National Assembly

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:29 PM

Assassination of Malakand based journalist cum social activist Muhammad Zada Agra also echoed in the National Assembly on Tuesday

Speaking on a point of order Junaid Akbar Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said the social activist Muhammad Zada Agra was brutally murdered in Sakhakot, Malakand.

Although the Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhunkhwa while taking notice of the incident has already suspended Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner of Malakand but the Federal government's intelligence agencies should provide assistance to the provincial government to arrest the culprits, he added.

Responding to the point of order, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan also expressed grief over the tragic incident and assured complete support to the provincial government in that regard.

Pakistan National Assembly Chief Minister Agra Malakand Government

