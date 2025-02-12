Assault case accused arrested after 2 years

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Kallar Syedan Police on Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender who tried to sexually assault a woman two years ago.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the victim woman reported to the Kallar Syedan Police in January 2023 that the accused Tayyab had tried to rape her.

The police registered a case against the accused.

The accused had gone in to hiding after the incident. The police, however, used all means including human intelligence to trace the accused, and arrested him.