UrduPoint.com

Assaulting Woman Incident; Fiaz To Deal Offenders Strictly

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 11:40 AM

Assaulting Woman Incident; Fiaz to deal offenders strictly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :About the recent incident of assaulting a woman in Greater Iqbal Park, Lahore, Punjab Government, Spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Thursday assured the people that the offenders, involved in assaulting a woman, would be brought into justice.

Talking to a private news channel, he said provincial government with the help of National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) and Punjab Forensic Science Agency was collecting all criminals data in this regard.

He said under the strict directives of PM Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, police were analyzing the video clips and got some clues from the CCTV footage of the area to identify the offenders.

Spokesperson assured the victim woman that the authorities would stand with her till the logical end of the case.

"Those who misbehaved with the girl will be dealt strictly," he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Chief Minister Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Criminals Women All From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 death ..

Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 deaths

18 minutes ago
 Kuwait reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Kuwait reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

18 minutes ago
 International jury panel for &#039;Louvre Abu Dhab ..

International jury panel for &#039;Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021&#039;, Richard ..

48 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE’s charity brings smiles to peop ..

Local Press: UAE’s charity brings smiles to people in Gaza

1 hour ago
 India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.