Assaulting Woman Incident; Fiaz to deal offenders strictly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :About the recent incident of assaulting a woman in Greater Iqbal Park, Lahore, Punjab Government, Spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Thursday assured the people that the offenders, involved in assaulting a woman, would be brought into justice.

Talking to a private news channel, he said provincial government with the help of National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) and Punjab Forensic Science Agency was collecting all criminals data in this regard.

He said under the strict directives of PM Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, police were analyzing the video clips and got some clues from the CCTV footage of the area to identify the offenders.

Spokesperson assured the victim woman that the authorities would stand with her till the logical end of the case.

"Those who misbehaved with the girl will be dealt strictly," he added.