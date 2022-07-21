UrduPoint.com

Assefa Bhutto Accorded Warm Welcome In Hyderabad, Leads Election Rally

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 12:35 AM

Assefa Bhutto accorded warm welcome in Hyderabad, leads election rally

Pakistan People's Party leader Assefa Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday visited different areas of Hyderabad as part of the election campaign for the upcoming local government polls

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party leader Assefa Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday visited different areas of Hyderabad as part of the election campaign for the upcoming local government polls.

Assefa Bhutto, along with party leaders, attended an election rally and appealed the people of Hyderabad to vote for the PPP candidates in the local body polls as it was the only party which could resolve their issues.

Addressing the rally at Chandia Goth, Hussainabad and Hala Naka hoped that people would elect all candidates belonging to PPP in Hyderabad and other parts of the province like they did during the first phase of the municipal elections.

Local leader of PPP and candidate for Chairman of Qasimabad Municipal Committee Kashif Shoro and others also participated in the rally which was taken out from Shoro house.

Assefa Bhutto said people of Sindh always reposed trust on PPP and they would vote for their beloved leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

PPP district general secretary Ali Muhammad Sahito, Faisal Jabbar Khan along with hundreds of party workers accorded warm welcome to the daughter of PPP Co- Chairperson Asif Ali Zaradri at Hussainabad town.

A convoy of PPP workers led by opposition leader in Cantonment board Hyderabad Qazi Ashhad Abbasi shower rose petals over Aseefa Bhutto Zardari during her visit to the city.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Vote Visit Hyderabad Hala Qasimabad All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja ..

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

3 minutes ago
 Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

4 minutes ago
 Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next ..

Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next PM

4 minutes ago
 78 accused arrested on reported involvement in vio ..

78 accused arrested on reported involvement in violent incidents

4 minutes ago
 Minjee Lee targets Evian repeat with pressure off

Minjee Lee targets Evian repeat with pressure off

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results - 1st update

Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results - 1st update

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.