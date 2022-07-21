UrduPoint.com

Assefa Bhutto Accorded Warm Welcome In Hyderabad, Leads Election Rally

Published July 21, 2022

Assefa Bhutto accorded warm welcome in Hyderabad, leads election rally

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party leader Assefa Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday visited different areas of Hyderabad as part of the election campaign for the upcoming local government polls.

Assefa Bhutto, along with party leaders, attended an election rally and appealed the people of Hyderabad to vote for the PPP candidates in the local body polls as it was the only party which could resolve their issues.

Addressing the rally at Chandia Goth, Hussainabad and Hala Naka hoped that people would elect all candidates belonging to PPP in Hyderabad and other parts of the province like they did during the first phase of the municipal elections.

Local leader of PPP and candidate for Chairman of Qasimabad Municipal Committee Kashif Shoro and others also participated in the rally which was taken out from Shoro house.

Assefa Bhutto said people of Sindh always reposed trust on PPP and they would vote for their beloved leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

PPP district general secretary Ali Muhammad Sahito, Faisal Jabbar Khan along with hundreds of party workers accorded warm welcome to the daughter of PPP Co- Chairperson Asif Ali Zaradri at Hussainabad town.

A convoy of PPP workers led by opposition leader in Cantonment board Hyderabad Qazi Ashhad Abbasi shower rose petals over Aseefa Bhutto Zardari during her visit to the city.

