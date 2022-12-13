Assemblies' dissolution date to be announced in public meeting at Liberty Chowk: Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) had decided to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KPK and all its allies were on the same page in this regard.

Briefing the media, he said a meeting had been convened under the chair of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the final date would be announced in a public meeting here at Liberty Chowk.

Aslam Iqbal added: "My personal opinion is that assemblies should be dissolved beforeDecember 20 so that elections can be held before Ramadan."