Open Menu

Assemblies To Be Dissolved After Allies' Consultation; Murtaza Abbasi

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Assemblies to be dissolved after allies' consultation; Murtaza Abbasi

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Wednesday said that the dissolution of the assemblies including the National, Sindh, and Baluchistan assembly would be decided in consultation with the allies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Wednesday said that the dissolution of the assemblies including the National, Sindh, and Baluchistan assembly would be decided in consultation with the allies.

Talking to journalists at Commissioner's office after listening to the complaints of people in an open court, he said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N) stance was clear on the issue of the conclusion of the constitutional assemblies term, and election to be held in time.

Abbasi said that consultations were underway in the party over the return of Nawaz Sharif, who will lead the election campaign.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said that the government's policy about Israel had not been changed and there was no U-turn on the issue of relations with Isreal.

Answering a query, he said that every political party has its opinion according to the party policy, adding Chairman PTI was responsible for his politics and policy." A furious leader of a political party is weakening the democratic system," Chairman PTI may declare India as his benefactor tomorrow, and "We should not think so much about him, "he added.

Murtaza Abbasi added that the country was in a better situation when the government was taken away from PML-N in 2018 and the election was rigged.

He said that the PML N government had ended inflation, terrorism, and energy crises during his five-year government.

"We are facing economic difficulties and returned to IMF for loans due to policies of the previous government, he said adding the higher cost of electricity was being charged due to the IMF agreement.

He said that Imran Khan's best effort was to make the country default and the country had reached this point, but the coalition government saved the country from default with the help of friendly countries.

Murtaza further added that the government had reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 35, while it was reduced by Rs 10 during the previous government.

The federal minister said that there was a need to adopt a national economic agenda for the prosperity of the country, adding "We will say goodbye to IMF if comes into power in the next election".

Commenting on the upcoming election alliance, he said that PDM had made it clear that all parties would contest elections on their symbols, however, the seat-to-seat adjustment would be done wherever it considered necessary.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Sindh India Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan IMF Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Israel Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Alliance Lead May 2018 All From Government Agreement Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi grieves over deaths in Bhati Gate a ..

11 minutes ago
 Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor ..

Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali

11 minutes ago
 Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chi ..

Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chief

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terror attack in Zhob Cant ..

9 minutes ago
 NA body lauds performance of national archives for ..

NA body lauds performance of national archives for presenting record

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Jhang, Kasur to check flood ..

9 minutes ago
President Dr Arif Alvi calls upon int'l community ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls upon int'l community to ensure resolution of J&K di ..

9 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against violation of support pr ..

Crackdown launched against violation of support price of cotton

9 minutes ago
 Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational q ..

Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational qualification programme

25 minutes ago
 Senate body discusses standard of nursing institut ..

Senate body discusses standard of nursing institutions

24 minutes ago
 PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of inst ..

PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of institutions' auctioning: Marriyum ..

24 minutes ago
 Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispu ..

Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispute Resolution: AJK President

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan