Assemblies to complete constitutional tenure: Interior Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan said on Sunday general elections would not be delayed and assemblies would complete their constitutional tenure.

He was addressing a public gathering during foundation stone laying ceremony for Railway Phattak on Risala Road near Jay Pur Chak No.79-JB here on Sunday night.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was ready to contest the coming general elections and it would emerge as victorious with thumping majority. He said that PML-N was a true patriotic party as its leadership always preferred to public welfare projects against their personal interests. When India made five atomic explosions, the entire Pakistan nation was under severe stress and the then Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif despite heavy foreign pressure made six atomic explosions. At that time, Mian Nawaz Sharif rejected all pressure and made six atomic explosions in response of five Indian explosions to equalize power balance in the region.

The minister said that Pakistan was making progress in 1999 when Nawaz Sharif government was ceased through a calculated foreign move after which the country witnessed rampant incidents of terrorism and load shedding. However, when the nation reposed its confidence in PML-N in 2013 elections, its leadership not only eliminated the menace of load shedding and terrorism but also put the country again on road to progress and prosperity, he added.

He said that the national economy was improving rapidly in 2018 when once again a deep-rooted conspiracy was hatched and Imran Khan was clamped on the nation by disqualifying Nawaz Sharif over a flimsy allegation of 'not receiving salary from his own son.

He said that Imran Khan was an incompetent person due to which he failed to deliver to the nation during his 3.

5 year tenure. Imran Khan did nothing for the nation but injected hate in the mind of young generation. Imran termed his political opponents as "thieves, looters and plunderers", but in fact he (Imran Khan) himself looted huge national wealth through his crony Farah Gogi and Pinki Peerni.

He said that Imran Khan failed to launch any worth-mentioning development project during his whole tenure rather he promoted the culture of hate and hatred which resulted out attack on sensitive military installations and vandalizing monuments of army martyrs on 9th May.

He said that during its previous tenure, the PML-N launched a number of development projects like motorways, express ways, metros new hospitals, university campuses, etc. and now it would resume the pace of development if it was voted and supported to power in upcoming general elections. He said that the assemblies would complete their constitutional tenures and elections were expected to be held in October and November.

The minister said that foundation stone was laid for the construction of Railway Phattak near Chak No.79-JB to redress long lasting demand of area people. This project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.35 million.

"The Xen of Pakistan Railways told me that this project would be completed within 3 months, but I directed him to complete it within one month so that the people could be provided relief as early as possible", he added.

He also assured the area people to resolve their other genuine issues on top priority basis.

Former MPA Mian Ajmal Asif and a large of area notables were also present during stone breaking ceremony and appreciated the efforts of Federal Interior Minister for development of his constituency.