Assemblies to complete tenure, coalition govt to decide next election timing: Muhammad Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif's spokesman and Senator Muhammad Zubair on Tuesday said that assemblies will complete its constitutional time and decision regarding new elections will be taken in consultation with the coalition partners.

Talking to a private news channel, Senator said that the current government has a constitutional tenure after the passage of the no-confidence motion against the former premier Imran Khan, which will end with its constitutional term.

"Khan's agenda is to put the state institutions on fire, while the coalition government has taken over the power to extinguish the flames and protect these institutions, adding, Imran Khan is attacking the state institutions because of his cases and the PTI foreign funding case".

Replying a question, he said PTI is pursuing a vague agenda by announcing to hold another long march as their politics would face another defeat and they will not be able to hold any long march.

Khan's so-called politics for raising hollow slogans has been buried, he said, adding, Imran Khan did nothing for the welfare of the common man and only mislead the public with his lies-based narratives.

To another query, he made it clear that PML-N s popularity was moving up day by day, and claimed that the PML-N was still a major party of the country.