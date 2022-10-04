UrduPoint.com

Assemblies To Complete Tenure, Coalition Govt To Decide Next Election Timing: Muhammad Zubair

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Assemblies to complete tenure, coalition govt to decide next election timing: Muhammad Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif's spokesman and Senator Muhammad Zubair on Tuesday said that assemblies will complete its constitutional time and decision regarding new elections will be taken in consultation with the coalition partners.

Talking to a private news channel, Senator said that the current government has a constitutional tenure after the passage of the no-confidence motion against the former premier Imran Khan, which will end with its constitutional term.

"Khan's agenda is to put the state institutions on fire, while the coalition government has taken over the power to extinguish the flames and protect these institutions, adding, Imran Khan is attacking the state institutions because of his cases and the PTI foreign funding case".

Replying a question, he said PTI is pursuing a vague agenda by announcing to hold another long march as their politics would face another defeat and they will not be able to hold any long march.

Khan's so-called politics for raising hollow slogans has been buried, he said, adding, Imran Khan did nothing for the welfare of the common man and only mislead the public with his lies-based narratives.

To another query, he made it clear that PML-N s popularity was moving up day by day, and claimed that the PML-N was still a major party of the country.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Long March Man Government Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2022

40 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th October 2022

45 minutes ago
 US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

10 hours ago
 UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in S ..

UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in Somalia - Spokesperson

10 hours ago
 UN Security Council Condemns Attack on MONUSCO Mis ..

UN Security Council Condemns Attack on MONUSCO Mission in DR Congo

10 hours ago
 US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.