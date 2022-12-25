Assemblies to complete tenure, election to be held in October 2023: Interior Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that assemblies would complete their constitutional tenure and general elections would be held in October 2023.

Addressing a workers' convention in Kabotranwala Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad here on Sunday night, he said that economy was making tremendous progress in 1998 and the other countries were trying to copy the Pakistan model. He said that India had conducted atomic explosions on 11 May 1998 adding that Pakistani nation was very much perplexed in that situation but the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif conducted six atomic explosions in response to the 5 explosions of India to neutralize the situation and make a strategic balance in the subcontinent. At that time, it was the worldwide opinion that after becoming an atomic power Pakistan would emerge as a leading economic power, he added.

He said that PMLN again got power in 2013 when the country was facing acute shortage of electricity coupled with terrorism. However, Nawaz Sharif tackled these issues through his visionary leadership and put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

Nawaz Sharif also initiated a number of development programmes including launch of mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), but Imran Khan damaged Nawaz Sharif government which was an economic suicide of the country. If the CPEC was completed in its scheduled time till 2021, we would have attained Dollar prosperity without depending on foreign assistance, he added. He further said that CPEC was also a project that it would accelerate the economic activities and create maximum job opportunities in addition to eliminating unemployment from the country.

He said that PMLN had also launched a pipeline project which was abandoned by Imran Khan's government due to which the country was now facing shortage of gas.

He said that Imran Khan was dubbing his opponents as thieves but at the same time he himself was caught red handed by pilfering precious wrest watches in addition to stealing many more gifts from Tosha Khana. The act of Imran Khan landed Pakistan into very difficult stage, which not only abstained our relations from the friendly countries but also made a joke to Pakistan at the global level.

"Imran Khan is taking to wind up the assemblies, which is an unconstitutional and undemocratic act and we could not support him but we are ready to face if such situation is created in the country", he said and added that the people should realize his nefarious designs and reject him with the power of their votes.

Rana Sana Ullah also congratulated the Christian community on Christmas. He said that this day (December 25) was also important for the nation as it was birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and also birthday of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Later, the interior minister also cut three cakes in connection with Christmas, birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and birthday of Nawaz Sharif.

Local leaders of PMLN including Talal Chaudhary and Malik Nawaz were also present on the occasion in addition to a large number of party workers and sympathizers.