Assemblies to complete tenure; PDM to steer Pakistan out of economic crises: KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Monday said the assemblies would complete their tenure and people should pay no heed to the rumours about the dissolution of any assembly.

Talking to media outside Peshawar Press Club, he said that dissolution of assemblies was not a joke especially in the present situation when the country was passing through a challenging economic situation. All the political parties of the country, from the platform of PDM, would put the country on the path to economic development.

To a question about the dissolution of Punjab and KP assemblies as hinted by Imran Khan, the governor said the PTI chief was not a man of words; he had passed his time and should have to wait for the general elections.

Ghulam Ali said that it was not only Pakistan that was confronting economic challenges rather the developed countries were also facing similar situation.

The governor, while replying to a query, rejected the chances of early elections and said that general elections would be held after the completion of the constitutional term of the assemblies.

He also rejected differences with the provincial government on any issue and said that he was working under the constitutional ambit. Regarding the matter of JUI-F candidates joining PTI and other political parties, he said it was the beauty of democracy and there was nothing new or astonishing about it.