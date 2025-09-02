Assembly Demands Strengthening Of Police Forensic Lab
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 10:44 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution by majority vote expressing concern that under Section 13(2) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act 2017, the Forensic Science Laboratory has been recognized as an active department of the police
However, due to the lack of an effective and fully functional forensic laboratory, serious challenges are being faced in criminal investigations and timely delivery of justice.
The resolution was presented in the House by PML-N member Amna Sardar.
The Assembly recommended that an effective and fully operational forensic science laboratory be established immediately, equipped with modern technology and expert staff, and that regional sub-laboratories also be set up to ensure timely and transparent examination of evidence.
Through another resolution, the house demanded release of Hassan Niazi.
