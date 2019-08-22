Assembly session summoned on August 27

(@FahadShabbir)

The session of provincial assembly summoned on August 27, 2019 (Tuesday) at 3pm in the Assembly Building of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khyber Road Peshawar Cantonment

The Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has summoned the assembly session on the requisition signed by 36 opposition members of the provincial assembly on Wednesday.

The speaker is bound to summon the assembly session within 14 days according to clause (3) of Article 54 and article 127 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.