Assembly Session Summoned On August 27

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:03 PM

Assembly session summoned on August 27

The session of provincial assembly summoned on August 27, 2019 (Tuesday) at 3pm in the Assembly Building of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khyber Road Peshawar Cantonment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The session of provincial assembly summoned on August 27, 2019 (Tuesday) at 3pm in the Assembly Building of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khyber Road Peshawar Cantonment.

The Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has summoned the assembly session on the requisition signed by 36 opposition members of the provincial assembly on Wednesday.

The speaker is bound to summon the assembly session within 14 days according to clause (3) of Article 54 and article 127 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

