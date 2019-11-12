Assembly session summoned on November 13

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly summoned on November 13 at 2pm said a notification issued here on Tuesday.

The Governor KP has summoned the assembly session in exercise of the powers conferred by the clause (a) of article 109 of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Question answers regarding different departments and legislation would be made during this session, assembly sources said.