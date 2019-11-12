UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assembly Session Summoned On November 13

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 04:27 PM

Assembly session summoned on November 13

The session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly summoned on November 13 at 2pm said a notification issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly summoned on November 13 at 2pm said a notification issued here on Tuesday.

The Governor KP has summoned the assembly session in exercise of the powers conferred by the clause (a) of article 109 of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Question answers regarding different departments and legislation would be made during this session, assembly sources said.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor November

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif's departure to London delayed once ag ..

2 minutes ago

Taiwan to receive first two F-16Vs by 2023

26 seconds ago

Multi-sectoral outbreak plan launched in KP

1 minute ago

Pool Queen Olympian Kiran of Army starts gold hunt ..

1 minute ago

913,312 children of Hazara division to be vaccinat ..

1 minute ago

Moldovan Government Loses No-Confidence Vote in Pa ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.