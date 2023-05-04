UrduPoint.com

Assessment Being Carried Out To Assess Future Requirements Of Water In ICT: NA Told

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 04, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi tells the House during Question Hour that appropriate measures would be taken after completion of this assessment.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2023) The National Assembly was informed today that a detailed assessment was being carried out to assess the future requirements of water of the Federal capital.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi told the House during Question Hour that appropriate measures would be taken after completion of this assessment. He said there is also a proposal for upraising of Simly Dam.

The Minister said action has been taken against illegal housing societies in the federal capital.

Taking the floor, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq asked the Chair to refer the case of Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi to the Public Accounts Committee with the direction that the FBR and the Auditor General of Pakistan should conduct a special audit of the judge’s source of income and the taxes paid by him.

He said this is important so that nobody could point fingers on the integrity of other judges. On this, the Chair referred the matter to the Public Accounts Committee.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Monday at four pm.

More Stories From Pakistan

