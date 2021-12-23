Assessment, Evaluation report on ' Panahgahs' presented to MD PBM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :A third party assessment and evaluation report on 'panahgahs' Thursday presented to Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar by Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali here at QAU.

This Impact Evaluation Report on Panahgahs has been prepared by the Senior Faculty Members of Department of Sociology of Quaid-i-Azam University, said a press release.

The report included the independent and impartial reviews of the project stating that the beneficiaries are now able to save more amount by having free of charge food and shelters.

The report reveals that the beneficiaries unanimously appreciated quality of food and cleanliness; they reported that they are provided hygienic and nutritious food in decent respectful environment.

The study's findings suggested that the Panahgahs have liberated daily wagers and poor visitors to the twin cities from the stress and tension of food. The majority of people who were interviewed were hard-working people who were struggling to earn for their families.

The report also termed this project a valuable contribution towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 like No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Clean Water and Reduce inequality.

Appreciating the Analysis, Managing Director PBM underscored the need of such research work for other pro-poor initiatives of the organization as well. He said Panahgah initiative translates the affection and care of Prime Minister of Pakistan for the poor and deprived people. He highlighted that implementing the Prime Minister's vision, Model Panahgahs are going to be built, Ehsaas Centre will also be established in these Panahgahs as a comprehensive solution of all the problems of the visitors, linked with poverty.

Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Congratulated Dr. Hazir Ullah and the entire faculty Members who worked hard to complete the research work. He further vowed to strengthen the relationship with PBM extending the research work for other social welfare projects of the organization.