Assessment reveals alarming impacts of climate change on KP health sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A comprehensive report on the alarming effects of climate change on health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was launched here on Thursday.

The event was graced by the Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, Ihtesham Ali, as the chief guest.

The ceremony was attended by Special Secretary Health KP Abdul Ghafoor Shah, Chief of Health Sector Reform Unit Dr. Khalil Akhtar, Chief Economist Planning & Development Department Arif Ullah, Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University Professor Dr. Zia Ul Haq, senior government officials, members of the technical working group involved in the report, development partners, and representatives from civil society organizations.

Speaking as the chief guest, Advisor Ihtesham Ali highlighted that the health sector is one of the first to be severely impacted by climate change.

He stressed that public health faces serious risks due to climate-induced disasters, with increasing waterborne and vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue, and adverse effects on maternal, child, and elderly health.

To combat these challenges, the Advisor announced the establishment of a Climate Change Cell within the Health Department, emphasizing the urgent need to raise public awareness about the health impacts of climate change.

He also assured that seasonal medicines would be made available and urged donors to support the department’s efforts to become climate-resilient.

Additionally, he called for heightened awareness of climate change effects in remote areas of the province.

The Advisor further stated that the recommendations outlined in the report would be fully implemented to bring about revolutionary changes within the Health Department.

He acknowledged that the deforestation, unplanned urbanization, and a lack of decisive actions to combat climate change have significantly impacted the health sector. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province in Pakistan to conduct a Vulnerability Assessment on the effects of climate change on health.

Speaking at the event, Adviser to the Chief Minister KP on Health, Advocate Ihtisham Ali remarked, “The findings and recommendations presented today are an eye opener for all of us.

This assessment proposes a clear way forward for developing a climate resilient health system in KP, which will help us protect the health of KP’s population and plan more effectively for the future.”

While delivering remarks, British High Commission Development Director, Ms. Jo Moir, added, “The UK is supporting health systems in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to address challenges originating from climate change. The CHVA report provides a roadmap to protect the health of communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's vulnerable populations, including individuals with pre-existing health conditions, elderly, persons with disabilities, women, and children."

The assessment findings were developed through consultation with more than 100 stakeholders from community, district, provincial, and national levels across different sectors.

The analysis was further informed with assessments of 23 rural and urban health facilities, representing the diverse topography and climatic zones in the province.

Director General Health Services KP Dr Saleem Khan, said, “Through the assessment findings revealed and discussed today, we have learnt that the overall health system in KP is highly vulnerable to climate change impacts.

The CHVA findings and recommendations will help us develop health programmes with a focus on water-borne, vector-borne, and respiratory diseases.”

As a next step, findings and recommendations from the climate and health vulnerability assessment will feed into an actionable adaptation plan for the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The E4H Programme, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office utilises demand-driven technical assistance to support the Federal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab governments achieve evidence-driven, equitable, and resilient health systems.