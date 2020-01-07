Asset beyond means case against Rana Sana Ullah: NAB issues notices to Nabeela, Iqra and Shehryar

(@fidahassanain)

According to the sources, the NAB decided to make wife, daughter and son-in-law of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah as parties in assets beyond means case.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2020) In latest development, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decided to make wife, daughter and son-in-law of former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah as parties in assets beyond means case against him, the sources said here on Tuesday.

The anti-graft body issued notices to Nabeela Sana, the wife of Rana Sana Ullah, Iqra Sana, his daughter, and Rana Shehryar—the son-in-law of Rana Sana Ullah, with directions to them to come up with details about their assets.

Rana Sana Ullah who is on bail in 15-kg heroin case against him under Anti-Narcotics Law has been facing the NAB’s case of assets beyond means.