Asset Declarations Scheme deadline extended till July 3

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Keeping in view the increasing interest of the people towards Assets Declaration Scheme (ADS), the government on Sunday extended its last date till the office hours of July 3 (Wednesday) to facilitate them to declare their undeclared assets and secure themselves from impending complications.

The extension in the ADS deadline was announced by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here at press conference.

He was flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar and Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi.

"The Asset Declaration Schemes has been witnessing a lot of interest at the last minute…., so it is extended till the office hours of July 3," the advisor said while briefing the media persons on the objectives of budget for the fiscal year 2019-20.

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh appealed to the people to take benefit of the scheme in their own interest as the government had already established the 'Benami Commission', which was mandated to go after the Benami properties.

More-maw-nuh