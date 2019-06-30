UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asset Declarations Scheme Deadline Extended Till July 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 06:30 PM

Asset Declarations Scheme deadline extended till July 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Keeping in view the increasing interest of the people towards Assets Declaration Scheme (ADS), the government on Sunday extended its last date till the office hours of July 3 (Wednesday) to facilitate them to declare their undeclared assets and secure themselves from impending complications.

The extension in the ADS deadline was announced by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here at press conference.

He was flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar and Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi.

"The Asset Declaration Schemes has been witnessing a lot of interest at the last minute…., so it is extended till the office hours of July 3," the advisor said while briefing the media persons on the objectives of budget for the fiscal year 2019-20.

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh appealed to the people to take benefit of the scheme in their own interest as the government had already established the 'Benami Commission', which was mandated to go after the Benami properties.

More-maw-nuh

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget Firdous Ashiq Awan July Sunday FBR Media From Government

Recent Stories

Mauritania&#039;s Foreign Minister receives creden ..

46 minutes ago

Etihad Airways introduces larger aircraft on three ..

46 minutes ago

UAE, Uganda sign MoU on recruitment practices

1 hour ago

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

2 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.