Assets Beyond Income Case: AC Gives Ultimate Time To NAB For Arrest Of Absconders Including Family Of Agha Siraj Durrani

Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:59 PM

Assets beyond income case: AC gives ultimate time to NAB for arrest of absconders including family of Agha Siraj Durrani

Accountability Court (AC) while giving final time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the arrest of absconders including the family of speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in assets beyond known sources of income case said that if absconders are not arrested then investigation officer will be sent to jail

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) while giving final time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the arrest of absconders including the family of speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in assets beyond known sources of income case said that if absconders are not arrested then investigation officer will be sent to jail.AC Karachi took up the case for hearing on Tuesday.Agha Siraj Durrani along with other suspects appeared before the court.During the course of hearing court while inquiring NAB prosecutor observed, "What is the progress in the matter of arrest of absconding suspects"? Why the investigation office doesn't go on the address of suspects?Upon it NAB prosecutor replied they will ask Sukkur Police in this regard.

Court while expressing displeasure over the behavior of NAB prosecutor observed, "We want report of investigation officer not of police.Court further observed, "We are giving last chance for the arrest of absconders and if they are not arrested then investigation officer will go to jail".Court while issuing arrest warrants of absconders once again adjourned the hearing till Nov 5.12 suspects including son of Agha Siraj Durrani, his wife and daughters are among the absconders

