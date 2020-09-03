Assets beyond known means: NAB arrests former LDA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested former TEPA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain and co-accused Anjum Zeeshan over charges of developing assets beyond the known sources of income.

The sources said that former Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain made assets worth more than Rs 700 million. He was also facing other inquiries of causing damage to public money.

“Mazhar Hussain also transferred Rs 200 million to his nephew,” the sources said.

Mazhar Hussain also served as LDA Chief Engineer.

The sources said that the NAB officials would produce Mazhar Hussain and co-accused Anjum Zeeshan before the court for physical remand.

In Ameer pura, there was property of 16 kanal and 11 marla besides Rs 80 in his personal account.

Earlier, he was summoned by the NAB officials and grilled over developing assets beyond the known sources of income. However, the sources said, the accused could not satisfy the NAB officials.