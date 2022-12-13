UrduPoint.com

Assets Beyond Means Case: Court Disposes Of Buzdar's Bail Plea

December 13, 2022

An accountability court on Tuesday disposed of a bail application, filed by former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means inquiry, launched by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), after being withdrawn

An accountability court on Tuesday disposed of a bail application, filed by former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means inquiry, launched by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), after being withdrawn.

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the proceedings, wherein the former chief minister also appeared on expiry of his interim bail and got marked attendance.

During the proceedings, a NAB investigation officer submitted that the bureau did not require custody of the accused and it had not issued any arrest warrants so far, in response to a court query.

At this, Buzdar's counsel sought permission to withdraw the bail application, adding that he did not want to press the matter in the light of the statement made by the NAB investigation officer.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the bail application after being withdrawn.

