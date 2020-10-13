UrduPoint.com
Assets Beyond Means Case: Islamabad High Court Grants Pre-arrest Bail To Rukhsana Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted interim bail till October 28, to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Rukhsana Bangash in a case pertaining to assets beyond the sources of income.

The court accepted the pre-arrest bail against the surety bonds worth Rs500,000 and stopped the NAB from arresting the petitioner till the next date.

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Lubna Pervaiz conducted the hearing on pre-arrest bail petition of the PPP's leader filed through her counsel Farouk H Naek and Asad Abbasi.

The petitioner said she had received a notice from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on August 26, along with a form seeking her assets details.

She said she had answered the NAB questions and despite of it the bureau had served her a call up notice on September 14.

The petitioner expressed her apprehensions that she may be arrested on her appearance before NAB and prayed the court to stop the anti graft body from arresting her.

