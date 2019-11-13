UrduPoint.com
Assets Beyond Means Case: Islamabad High Court Approves Durrani's Bail Plea

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 10:35 PM

Assets beyond means case: Islamabad High Court approves Durrani's bail plea

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday approved the bail plea of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani in assets beyond means case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday approved the bail plea of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani in assets beyond means case.

A two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Akram Durrani's counsel Kamran Murtaza pleaded the court for making some changes in a pending bail application.

Later, the court approved the bail plea and directed the registrar office to make changes in other documents and applications.

