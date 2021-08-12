UrduPoint.com

Assets Beyond Means Case: Khawaja Asif Exempted From Personal Appearance Till Filing Of Reference

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Thursday exempted from personal appearance to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif till filing of the reference in assets beyond means case.

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the proceedings of the case, wherein Khawaja Asif also appeared.

While submitting an application for exemption, Khawaja Asif's counsel argued that the reference had not been filed against his client yet. He submitted that, in the past, the courts had granted exemption from personal appearance in such circumstances. He pleaded with the court to grant exemption from personal appearance to his client till the filing of the reference.

However, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor opposed the plea, saying that Khawaja Asif was bound to appear until the court did not pass any other order.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, allowed the application and exempted Khawaja Asif from personal appearance till the filing of the reference.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khawaja Asif had obtained post arrest bail from the Lahore High Court in the matter.

The NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of NAB Ordinance 1999 and section 3 of Anti-money Laundering act. It alleged that assets of Khawaja Asif increased substantially which did not correspond to his income. The bureau also stated that Khawaja Asif claimed to receive Rs 130 million from a UAE firm but he failed to present solid evidence in investigations. The bureau also alleged that Khawaja Asif was running a benami company.

